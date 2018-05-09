The End Of #MeToo? Some Leftists Are Pretty Angry The Anti-Harassment Wave Snagged Anti-Trump NY AG

Some leftists are very, very angry that the #MeToo movement’s most prominent target since Harvey Weinstein is the New York attorney general they counted on to oust President Donald Trump, and they’re not afraid to tell Schneiderman’s victims exactly how they feel.

I wish his victims would put the public interest ahead of their own. — Trump’s Enemy Number One (@trump_enemy) May 8, 2018

Happy now? Proud of yourself? Does it matter to you that the POLICIES sponsored by @AGSchneiderman promoted the Public Good for most people, especially the little guy? Enjoy your vain notoriety — Trump’s Enemy Number One (@trump_enemy) May 8, 2018

#metoo shoots Democrats in the foot. Nothing to hear. Tar and Feather. Run out of town on a rail. Thanks to Ronan Farrow for destroying another person in the press without a hearing. So where's his attack against Trump? Against the Pubs? — William Stolley (@WilliamStolley) May 8, 2018

No chance that she was paid to do this? #$45 has a very long history of doing that. Many people have a price. I want to believe that Barish is being honest, but have seen the power of pay offs. @funder @PreetBharara @SallyQYates — Lana L (@LanaLan77) May 8, 2018

The angry leftists lashed out at Farrow, his colleagues at The New Yorker and even the victims themselves on social media. – READ MORE

