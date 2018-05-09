Giuliani: Russia probe will drive Trump voters to polls in midterms

Rudy Giuliani in a new interview said the investigation into Russia’s election meddling will prompt President Trump’s voters to turn out in the upcoming midterm elections.

“It has his people much more excited now than before,” Giuliani, who recently joined Trump’s legal team, told Politico.

Giuliani added that Democrats have “backed off” a midterm campaign push that emphasizes possibly impeaching the president.

“I don’t think anywhere near a majority of the American people want to see an impeachment interrupt the good work the president is doing,” he told the news outlet. – READ MORE

