Fitton: Judicial Watch Sues DOJ for FISA Court Transcripts Tied to Clinton-DNC Dossier

One Of The Many Institutions The Plotters Of The Slow-motion Coup Against President Donald Trump Have Egregiously Corrupted Is The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, Which Was Created In 1978 To Oversee The Extraordinary Powers Of Our Spy Agencies.

Having used this court for political purposes, the Deep State cabal is now trying to cover up its misdeeds.

Judicial Watch has filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) for all hearing transcripts of Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrants related to Carter Page and Michael Flynn (Judicial Watch v. U.S. Department of Justice (No. 1:18-cv-01050)).

Judicial Watch sued after the DOJ failed to respond to a February 26, 2018, FOIA request for:

Copies of all transcripts of hearings before the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court regarding applications for or renewals of Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrants relating to Carter Page and/or Michael Flynn.– READ MORE

