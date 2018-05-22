Politics
The DNC Had Its Worst Fundraising Month Since 2006
The Democratic National Committee (DNC) posted its worst April fundraising numbers since 2006 on Monday, raising less than $8 million in the month of April.
According to the DNC’s Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings, the struggling DNC raised just $7.9 million, which is the organization’s worst April fundraising numbers since April of 2006.
The DNC has raised $95.6 million so far during the 2018 election cycle and has just $8.7 million cash on hand, while also carrying $5.3 million in debt.
By comparison, the RNC has shattered fundraising records under the leadership of RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.- READ MORE
ntknetwork.com