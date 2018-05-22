School Apologizes for Telling Students to ‘Party Like it’s 1776’

True Pundit

A high school in New Jersey found itself in hot water with a Revolutionary-themed senior prom at the National Constitution Center last week, when the school’s invitations offended some in the community.

The tickets to the event invited the students to “party like it’s 1776” when celebrating the end of senior year at Independence Mall in Philadelphia.

Because of the existence of slavery in 1776, some found the message of the tickets offensive. According to the Cherry Hill Courier Post, several local civil rights organizations objected to the message for its supposed insensitivity.

Perry, in a letter posted on Twitter, apologized to the African American community for the alleged offense. – READ MORE

