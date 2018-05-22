Politics
School Apologizes for Telling Students to ‘Party Like it’s 1776’
A high school in New Jersey found itself in hot water with a Revolutionary-themed senior prom at the National Constitution Center last week, when the school’s invitations offended some in the community.
The tickets to the event invited the students to “party like it’s 1776” when celebrating the end of senior year at Independence Mall in Philadelphia.
Because of the existence of slavery in 1776, some found the message of the tickets offensive. According to the Cherry Hill Courier Post, several local civil rights organizations objected to the message for its supposed insensitivity.
Please read this letter of apology to the East Community. pic.twitter.com/BnokMF0n9Q
— Dr. Dennis Perry (@drperryateast) May 18, 2018
Perry, in a letter posted on Twitter, apologized to the African American community for the alleged offense. – READ MORE
