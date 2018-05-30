True Pundit

THE BULGE: What Is Hillary Clinton Hiding Under Her Coat?

Hillary Clinton attended a Memorial Day parade in her adopted hometown of Chappaqua, New York, on Monday, and once again she was wearing a bulky, oversized coat and a giant scarf wrapped around her neck.

That appearance follows her trip on Friday to Boston, Massachusetts, where she also wore a large, heavy coat and scarf in the sweltering heat.

Both times, there appears to be something protruding from the back of her coat. Speculation on social media is that she’s wearing a back brace.

“She looks to be wearing some sort of back brace – weird protrusion and scarf (80 degrees in NYC) up to her chin,” one Twitterer wrote. “Is Hillary wearing a back brace now? Something was not natural about her posture and bundled up clothing. Weird!” another tweeted. – READ MORE

