THE BULGE: What Is Hillary Clinton Hiding Under Her Coat?

Hillary Clinton attended a Memorial Day parade in her adopted hometown of Chappaqua, New York, on Monday, and once again she was wearing a bulky, oversized coat and a giant scarf wrapped around her neck.

That appearance follows her trip on Friday to Boston, Massachusetts, where she also wore a large, heavy coat and scarf in the sweltering heat.

Both times, there appears to be something protruding from the back of her coat. Speculation on social media is that she’s wearing a back brace.

Just returned from marching in the annual Chappaqua Memorial Day Parade with everyone from Governors to Girls Scouts. Today we honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country to keep us safe here at home. pic.twitter.com/DlDhtTal2H — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 28, 2018

“She looks to be wearing some sort of back brace – weird protrusion and scarf (80 degrees in NYC) up to her chin,” one Twitterer wrote. “Is Hillary wearing a back brace now? Something was not natural about her posture and bundled up clothing. Weird!” another tweeted. – READ MORE

