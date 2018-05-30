Starbucks Fights Racism By Shutting Down 8,000 Stores . . . For Three Hours

On Tuesday, Starbucks will close some 8,000 of its stores for three hours to give employees in-house training on racism – and in particular, on “unconscious bias,” implicit bias supposedly lurking in the unknown recesses of the mind. Now, never mind that implicit bias assessment is deeply flawed scientifically; never mind that no significant link has been shown between such supposed unconscious bias and real-world racist action. All of this is designed to make Starbucks look better after accusations that a Leftist manager at a Philadelphia outlet asked two black men to buy something if they wanted to use the bathroom, then asked them to buy something if they wanted to stay in the restaurant, then called the police when they wouldn’t.

Major corporations all over the country, including Walmart and Target, have undertaken useless training to relieve such unconscious bias. As Yahoo reports:

Anti-bias sessions can incorporate personal reflections, explorations of feelings and mental exercises. But one expert says training of this kind can have the opposite effect if people feel judged… According to a video previewing the Starbucks training, there will be recorded remarks from Starbucks executives and rapper/activist Common. From there, employees will “move into a real and honest exploration of bias” where, in small groups, they can share how the issue comes up in their daily work life. – READ MORE

