English soccer star defends assault-rifle tattoo after backlash

English soccer star Raheem Sterling is facing an onslaught of backlash from fans and the media for an assault rifle tattoo on his right leg – and he is standing by it.

The Manchester City midfielder posted a photo of himself training with his English World Cup teammates that showed the M16 assault rifle on his right calf, according to The Guardian.

After receiving a barrage of criticism from an anti-gun group and the British media, the 23-year-old explained the sentimental meaning behind the tattoo.

“When I was two my father died from being gunned down to death,” Sterling said. “I made a promise to myself I would never touch a gun in my life time, I shoot with my right foot so it has a deeper meaning.” – READ MORE

