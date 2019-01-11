The Academy Awards Will Air with No Host This Year

The Academy Awards will reportedly air this year without a host — and it will be the first time the awards ceremony will air without a host in nearly three decades, according to Variety.

Comedian Kevin Hart was set to host the event recently, but he backed out online backlash erupted over years-old jokes he told that some people deemed homophobic.

Hart had already apologized for the jokes, but said he would not continue to apologize for them.

He instead chose to move on.

There was a glimmer of hope when Hart sat down for an interview with talk show host Ellen DeGeneres.

DeGeneres told Hart she’d spoken with the producers of the Oscars and they wanted the comedian back. Hart said he’d reconsider his decision, only to double down later on turning away from the gig.

“Would I ever do it? No, it’s done. It’s done,” Hart told Variety. “The moment came and it was a blessing and I was excited at the opportunity and I still am. In my mind I got the job, it was a dream job, and things came up that simply prohibited it from happening. But I don’t believe in going backward.”- READ MORE