Dianne Feinstein Pushes Ban on Commonly Owned Semiautomatics, ‘High Capacity’ Mags

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-ca) Is Pushing A Ban On Commonly Owned Semiautomatic Rifles And “high Capacity” Magazines.

She announced the push via Twitter where she wrote: “Americans across the nation are asking Congress to reinstate the federal ban on military-style assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. If we’re going to put a stop to mass shootings and protect our children, we need to get these weapons of war off our streets.”

Feinstein wants to ban any “assault weapon” which “accepts a detachable magazine and has one or more military characteristics including a pistol grip, a forward grip, a barrel shroud, a threaded barrel or a folding or telescoping stock.”

Her efforts to shoot down semiautomatic firearms based on cosmetic features are joined by Sens. Chris Murphy (D-CT) and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), as well as Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Kamala Harris (D-CA), and numerous other Democrats.- READ MORE