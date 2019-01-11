 

‘Whatever It Takes’: Trump Refuses to Fold on Shutdown After ‘Waste of Time’ Meeting With Democrats (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump doubled down on his claim that he will keep the government closed until he gets border wall funding.

“I’m very proud of doing what I’m doing,” Trump said. “I don’t call it a shutdown. I call it doing what you have to do for the benefit and safety of our country.”

On Wednesday, Trump met with Senate Republicans to further discuss their strategy moving forward. After the meeting, Trump told supporters that the GOP has galvanized their support for the wall and will do “whatever it takes” to get wall funding — even if it means dragging out the partial government shutdown.

While Trump may not think Democrats are unified, they haven’t been making it easy on him. During their meeting today, Trump walked out when they said a wall was not on the table.

As of now, no one seems to know how long the shutdown could last as neither side seems to be willing to cave. – READ MORE

