‘That’s Not My Thing’: Ukrainian President Denies Quid Pro Quo Happened

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denied that President Donald Trump established a quid pro quo with him.

In an interview with Time Magazine and other European news outlets, Zelensky denied he had a conversation with Trump “from the position of a quid pro quo.”

“Look, I never talked to the president from the position of a quid pro quo. That’s not my thing.”

Zelensky also said he doesn’t “understand at all” the allegations made against Trump during the House Intelligence Committee’s open hearings.

He continued to stress the importance of military aid to his country, “I don’t want us to look like beggars. But you have to understand. We’re at war. If you’re our strategic partner, then you can’t go blocking anything for us. I think that’s just about fairness. It’s not about a quid pro quo. It just goes without saying.” – READ MORE