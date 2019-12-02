UN Study Finds World’s Highest Rate Of Child Detention… Under Obama

A UN study shows the “U.S. has world’s highest rate of children in detention”.

That was under the Obama administration.

Of course, such a headline is politically unacceptable.

Thus, the UN Withdrew the Study.

A Nov. 18 story headlined “U.S. has world’s highest rate of children in detention -U.N. study” is withdrawn.

The United Nations issued a statement on Nov. 19 saying the number was not current but was for the year 2015. No replacement story will be issued.

Not only did the UN pull the story, Reuters and Agence France-Presse also killed the story.