True Pundit

Politics TV

‘That’s Just Not Correct’: Former Trump Hispanic Advisor Fact Check’s CNN Host On Immigration (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

Immigration expert Steve Cortes corrected host Fredricka Whitfield on the reality of family separation at the U.S. southern border during CNN’s Newsroom Sunday.

Whitfield asked Cortes how he thought Trump’s plan to reunite “immigrant families” would work out.

“Look, it will be a difficult process, but here’s the thing. The best way for — when you say immigrant families, by the way, it’s important to say illegal immigrant families,” Cortes responded, pointing out the omission. “That’s a very, very important adjective to add in there. Immigrant families have never been separated.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

‘That’s Just Not Correct’: Former Trump Hispanic Advisor Fact Check’s CNN Host On Immigration [VIDEO]
‘That’s Just Not Correct’: Former Trump Hispanic Advisor Fact Check’s CNN Host On Immigration [VIDEO]

'That's a very, very important adjective'

dailycaller.com dailycaller.com
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: