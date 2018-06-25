Democrats Party Hard on Martha’s Vineyard, Mark Warner Jokes About Mueller Leaks

Leading Democrats Over The Weekend Rubbed Shoulders In One Of The Country’s Most Liberal Enclaves, According To Reports.

Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) and philanthropist Connie Milstein threw a ritzy bash at her Edgartown abode on Saturday. The event was attended by Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL), Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) and Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Heather Podesta and former U.S. Ambassador to Slovakia Tod Sedgwick.

The night before, the Virginia lawmaker hosted over 100 Democrats at his upscale home on Martha’s Vineyard, as part of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee’s annual retreat.

The Senate Intelligence Committee’s vice chairman couldn’t resist mentioning the Russia probe.

“If you get me one more glass of wine, I’ll tell you stuff only Bob Mueller and I know,” Warner joked to party-goers. “If you think you’ve seen wild stuff so far, buckle up. It’s going to be a wild couple of months.”

Warner found himself in hot water in February after it was revealed the 2020 hopeful was in contact with Adam Waldman, a lobbyist for a shadowy Russian oligarch. – READ MORE

