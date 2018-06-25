True Pundit

NHL’s Flyers Go Full Snowflake and Anger Fan Base; Announce the team will stop holding fundraiser at Trump golf course

Posted on
Maybe it’s because the Philadelphia Flyers haven’t had an invite to the White House for winning the Stanley Cup.

Largely because the franchise can’t win a Cup and in short … they stink.

After failing for more than four decades to win a cup, the Flyers are now diving into politics. Another brilliant front-office move to alienate fans.

The Flyers will move their annual golf tournament fundraiser away from Trump National Philadelphia after this year’s event, the team said Monday.

In response to an inquiry by a Washington Post reporter, the Flyers explained that cancelling or moving the event — set to be held Sept. 11 at the course in Pine Hill, N.J. — would “not best support our mission.” After honoring the final year of a multi-year contract, they plan to search for a different venue for 2019.

The fundraiser, in which attendees pair up with a Flyers player, coach or alumnus for 18 holes plus brunch, a silent auction and a reception, has been held at Trump National for the past seven years according to the Flyers’ statement.

The event, in which attendees pair up with a Flyers player, coach or alumnus for 18 holes plus brunch, a silent auction and a reception, has been held at Trump National for the past seven years.

