Pete Buttigieg Refuses to Answer Half of NYT Foreign Policy Survey

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg refused to say whether he supports current levels of military aid to Israel or keeping troops in Afghanistan, two of the many important foreign policy questions he dodged in a New York Times survey.

Every major remaining Democratic presidential candidate responded to a Times survey featuring 36 questions on 11 foreign policy topics, but the former South Bend mayor was the only one who did not answer a majority of the questions.

Among the 19 questions Buttigieg left blank:

“Should respect for Hong Kong’s political independence, under the terms of the handover agreement with Britain, be a prerequisite for normal relations and trade with China?”

“Should normal relations and trade be contingent on China’s closing its internment camps for Uighurs and other Muslim minority groups?”

“Should the United States maintain its current level of military aid to Israel? If not, how should the level of aid change?”

“Would American troops be in Afghanistan at the end of your first term? If so, would you limit those troops’ mission to counterterrorism and intelligence gathering?”

Buttigieg did not answer a single question on China, U.S. cyber policy, NATO, or Afghanistan. – READ MORE

