‘That Doesn’t Make Any Sense’: Dean Cain Blasts Rosie O’Donnell’s Call for Military Action Against Trump

Actor Dean Cain slammed longtime Trump critic Rosie O’Donnell on Friday for suggesting the United States military remove the president from the White House.

Cain said on Tucker Carlson Tonight that O’Donnell’s comments were a “thinly veiled” joke but that, like her call to impose martial law in order to delay Trump’s inauguration last January, it was “insane.”

“Even on [MSNBC], all they did was laugh. … Why didn’t anybody offer a dissenting opinion and say, ‘That doesn’t make any sense?'” he said.

O’Donnell added on Thursday that she “took a year out of the spotlight” after Trump was elected to compose herself. – READ MORE