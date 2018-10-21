DE BLASIO, CUOMO BOOED BY NEW YORKERS AT AL SMITH DINNER

Attendees at the annual Al Smith Dinner in New York City reportedly did not hold back from expressing their disapproval of NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio and NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo, according to some who attended the dinner.

Both de Blasio and Cuomo were greeted with boos and tepid applause when they appeared on the dais, the New York Post reported.

“.@NYCMayor de Blasio introduced to mix of mostly boos and modest applause at annual Al Smith dinner. As he greeted others, @NYGovCuomo got up, walked away to greet other dignitaries — never making eye contact with mayor. Cuomo got a slightly better reception from crowd,” reported one observer.

"Michael Bloomberg walks into Al Smith dinner to lots of applause but DeBlasio gets some boos," tweeted another.