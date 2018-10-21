Media Begin Lowering Expectations Ahead Of FBI Report On Alleged Trump-Russia Collusion

It looks like President Donald Trump’s critics might not get the earth-shattering, presidency-destroying, nail-in-the-coffin FBI report confirming Russian collusion they were hoping for.

FBI special counsel Robert Mueller’s final report is apparently coming — after the midterm elections, of course. Several key findings, including whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to steal the 2016 election and whether the president obstructed justice, are expected to be released after ballots are cast. Media outlets hoping for a Watergate-style takedown of an American president they despise may not get what they want.

Politico reports that “defense lawyers working on the Russia probe and more than 15 former government officials with investigation experience spanning Watergate to the 2016 election case” tell them the report might not answer all the critics’ prayers.

“The public, they say, shouldn’t expect a comprehensive and presidency-wrecking account of Kremlin meddling and alleged obstruction of justice by Trump — not to mention an explanation of the myriad subplots that have bedeviled lawmakers, journalists and amateur Mueller sleuths,” Politico wrote. “Perhaps most unsatisfying: Mueller’s findings may never even see the light of day.” – READ MORE