Texas Teacher Is Fired After She Asked Trump to Remove Illegal Immigrants

Texas high school teacher Georgia Clark, who worked at the Fort Worth Independent School District for over 20 years, was fired by the board after posting tweets asking President Donald Trump to remove illegal immigrants from her school.

Eight board members voted unanimously this week to terminate her contract.

The tweets created controversy at her school — which reportedly consists of a student body that is one third Hispanic.

“Mr. President, Fort Worth Independent School District is loaded with illegal students from Mexico,” she wrote in a since-deleted post. “Carter-Riverside High School has been taken over by them.”

“Anything you can do to remove the illegals from Fort Worth would be greatly appreciated,” she added.

In another post, she presciently noted that “Texas will not protect whistleblowers” and “the Mexicans refuse to honor our flag.” – READ MORE