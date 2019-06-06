11-month-old Missouri baby dead after spending 15 hours locked in a hot car. Family member says it was an ‘innocent mistake.’

Eleven-month-old Joseline Eichelberger died on Sunday afternoon after being left in a parked car for 15 hours.

Temperatures in Calverton Park, Missouri, surged into the high 70s on Sunday.

Calverton Park Police said that first responders arrived on the scene after receiving a 911 call, but it was too late to save the child.

Calverton Park Public Information Officer Chris Robertson told KTVI-TVthat the temperature inside the vehicle was likely much higher than outside the car.

“Temperatures reached about 79 degrees that afternoon which inside of a hot vehicle can get much hotter,” Robertson said.

The child’s grandmother said that she discovered the child inside the vehicle, which was parked in her driveway. She and other members of the family reportedly said that the child’s parents inadvertently left the child inside the car. Each of the parents apparently believed that the other had brought the child out of the car. – READ MORE

