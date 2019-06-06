CNN Editor Believes Bette Midler Would Destroy Trump in Election

As if there weren’t enough liberals running for president, CNN senior editor Amanda Katz pulled another name out of the hat. Yesterday evening, Katz tweeted “Realistically, Bette Midler could never win the primary, but if she went head to head with Trump in the general he wouldn’t stand a chance.”

Katz’s claim was posted a day after Midler tweeted a fake quote of Trump calling Republicans “the dumbest group of voters in the country.” Midler later apologized for sharing the debunked quote. However, Midler’s apology made her look a little too sane for her liking, so she proceeded to fume over Trump’s tuxedo.

The award-winning singer and actress unfortunately suffers from the late stages of Trump Derangement Syndrome. Following the President’s pro-life State of the Union Address in Feburary, Midler tweeted “Buy stock in coat hangers! Here we go, 60 years, back to the back alleys!” The next month, she tweeted that Trump had “caused depression, despair, confusion and death.” Last night she tweeted “Donald, if you’re reading this you SHOULD NOT slam your dick in a door!” All of these are potential campaign slogans. – READ MORE

