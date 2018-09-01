Texas Teacher Allegedly Viewing Child Porn to ‘Deal with Depression’ Denied Bail

A Texas Teacher, Who Told Federal Agents He Used Child Pornography To Cope With Depression After His Wife Died, Lost His Bid Wednesday To Be Released On Bail.

Mark Anthony Rodriguez, 52, a former San Antonio-area teacher and principal, has remained in federal custody since last week. On August 8, he was indicted on five counts of possession, promotion, and distribution of child pornography that depicted youngsters forced into acts of bondage and bestiality.

The San Antonio Express-News reported Rodriguez taught fifth and sixth grade biology at Losoya Intermediate from December 2015 until December 2017, according to the Southside Independent School District. Previously, he worked at Southside High School as a special education aide and, later, in student support services from September 2012 to June 2014. Rodriguez was employed by South San Antonio ISD holding positions such as middle school principal and instructional technological specialist from 1991 to 2011.

On December 1, 2017, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) informed Southside ISD police that the teacher was under investigation. Rodriguez wound up on their radar during a ongoing child porn sting. Agents pinpointed a user accessing online images from a device in Rodriguez’s home. On December 4, the school district placed him on administrative leave. The next day, Rodriguez resigned effective December 15. – READ MORE

A British woman was sentenced to nine years in prison on Wednesday after she confessed to killing her father and burying his body in the backyard of their home in 2006 after she discovered his collection of child pornography, including indecent images of herself.

Barbara Coombes, 63, of Reddish, Stockport, went to a police station in Stockport on Jan. 7, 2008, where she admitted she killed her father, Kenneth Coombes, 87, in 2006.

She told police she “snapped” in January 2006 when she came across naked photographs of herself and another child, The Guardian reported.

She said she was afraid she was not the only victim of her father “and a black cloud appeared over me.” She told investigators she had been used as a “sex slave” by her father for decades and was raped hundreds of times by him. She claimed her father took her to a photography club where he “forced her to display her genitals while other men took photographs of her.”

“I could feel a black cloud appearing over me,” Coombes said in court. “In a haze of disgust and disbelief, I picked up a shovel I had been gardening with and walked into the living room where my father was standing.”

Coombes said she hit her father in the back of the head with the shovel before slitting his throat with the tool’s blade, The Washington Post reported. She then took a rug, wrapped up his body and buried him behind a tree in the backyard. She bought 2,000 pounds of soil to conceal the body. She told family members her father died suddenly and the hospital cremated him. Neighbors said they thought the man moved away. Coombes lived in the home for the next 12 years. – READ MORE