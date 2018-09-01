California bill to expand gun-takeaway law advances to governor’s desk

California lawmakers approved a bill this week that would expand the list of people who could ask a court for a gun violence restraining order, reports said.

AB2888 passed the state Senate 25-12. It would allow co-workers and school personnel to petition a court to temporarily remove guns from someone they believe poses a danger, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The legislation would build on the state’s existing “red flag” law, passed in 2014 following a deadly shooting in Isla Vista that resulted in seven deaths, including the shooter, the Huffington Post reported. The law went into effect in 2016.

But critics say that expanding the gun-takeaway law could lead to abuses, the Chronicle reported.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has ordered a study of a potential full handgun and assault weapons ban in his country.

Trudeau ordered Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction Minister Bill Blair to conduct the study with Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale in a mandate letter, as reported by CBC News.

“You should lead an examination of a full ban on handguns and assault weapons in Canada, while not impeding the lawful use of firearms by Canadians,” the letter stated.

The letter also outlines other new assignments, such as forming the government's plan to deal with asylum seekers who skirt official border points — which the letter calls "irregular migration," supervising the legalization of marijuana and fighting opioid abuse.