Texas Sheriff Goes Viral In Response To School Shootings: “We Do Not Wait, We Do Not Take Cover”

While a major Florida law enforcement agency faces widespread criticism for its officers’ response to a deadly school shooting in Parkland earlier this month, one Texas sheriff is making it clear what he expects of his deputies in such a situation.

Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree released a statement this week in a tweet accompanied by a direct message to those who might be concerned about the department’s response in light of recent news.

“Just in case you were wondering,” the post reads. “There is NO DOUBT where we stand. Denton County Sheriff’s Office, BUILT ON INTEGRITY!”

Just in case you were wondering. There is NO DOUBT where we stand. Denton County Sheriff's Office, BUILT ON INTEGRITY! pic.twitter.com/xYC7dmNVr3 — Denton Co Sheriff (@DentonCoSheriff) February 27, 2018

“We do not stage and wait for SWAT, we do not take cover in a parking lot, and we do not wait for another agency,” he wrote. “We go in and do out duty. We go in to engage and stop the shooter and save lives.” – READ MORE

