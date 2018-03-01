‘BEAUTIFUL BROTHER’: Farrakhan praises DNC leader Keith Ellison (VIDEO)

Nation of Islam leader Rev. Louis Farrakhan praised — called out — Democratic National Committee Deputy Chairman Keith Ellison at his Saviors’ Day 2018 Address on Sunday during a racist screed in which he also proclaimed “the powerful Jews are my enemy,” and “white folks are going down.”

Ellison, the first Muslim elected to Congress, admitted to working for the Nation of Islam for over a year to help with the 1995 Million Man March, but has repeatedly promised the public he cut ties with the hate group since he was elected to represent Minnesota’s 5th district in 2006.

Photos and video recently uncovered by the Wall Street Journal and The Daily Caller show he lied – evidence that revealed at least three meetings with Farrakhan since 2013. Ellison is among several black Democrats who have denounced Farrakhan publicly, while meeting with him privately. – READ MORE

