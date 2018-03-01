True Pundit

Politics TV

WATCH: Trump Recounts Childhood Experience With Billy Graham on Live TV

Posted on by
Share:

During his remarks at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, President Donald Trump revealed that his father took him to a Billy Graham crusade in Yankee Stadium in the 1950s, saying it was “very special.”

The president observed during the 1940s and 50s, Graham led the United States in a nationwide rival from “a large tent in Los Angeles, to 100,000 people in a single day at Yankee Stadium, to more than 2 million people at Madison Square Garden, over 16 weeks in 1957.”

“And I remember that, because my father said to me, ‘Come on, son’ — and, by the way, he said, ‘Come on, mom. Let’s go see Billy Graham at Yankee Stadium.’ And it was something very special,” Trump recounted.

“But Americans came in droves to hear that great young preacher,” he continued. “Fred Trump was a big fan. Fred Trump was my father.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Trump Recounts Childhood Experience With Billy Graham on Live TV
Trump Recounts Childhood Experience With Billy Graham on Live TV

"Everywhere he went, Reverend Graham delivered the same beautiful message: God loves you."
The Western Journal The Western Journal
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: