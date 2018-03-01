WATCH: Trump Recounts Childhood Experience With Billy Graham on Live TV

During his remarks at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, President Donald Trump revealed that his father took him to a Billy Graham crusade in Yankee Stadium in the 1950s, saying it was “very special.”

President Trump remembers seeing Billy Graham speak at Yankee Stadium with his father: “It was something very special … Fred Trump was a big fan.” pic.twitter.com/AgNvnL6RQ7 — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 28, 2018

The president observed during the 1940s and 50s, Graham led the United States in a nationwide rival from “a large tent in Los Angeles, to 100,000 people in a single day at Yankee Stadium, to more than 2 million people at Madison Square Garden, over 16 weeks in 1957.”

“And I remember that, because my father said to me, ‘Come on, son’ — and, by the way, he said, ‘Come on, mom. Let’s go see Billy Graham at Yankee Stadium.’ And it was something very special,” Trump recounted.

“But Americans came in droves to hear that great young preacher,” he continued. “Fred Trump was a big fan. Fred Trump was my father.” – READ MORE

