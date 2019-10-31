Texas school district approves ‘aggressive’ sex ed curriculum for grades 3 through 8 amid protests

The Austin Independent School District in Texas approved revisions to its sexual education curriculum for third- through eighth-grade students during a meeting that started Monday night and ended Tuesday morning due to the number of concerned parents who wanted to give input on the curriculum, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

Although the curriculum was unanimously approved by the board, 126 parents signed up to give their feedback on the changes. The parents were reportedly roughly split between parents speaking against the curriculum, and those who were in favor of it.

Those against the new education plan raised concerns that it gives children too much information at a young age, that it normalizes sexual behavior in children, and that it teaches information about gender identity and expression that runs counter to the beliefs and values of some in the community.

“I get the sensitivities around the LGBT issues,” said Matt Pennies, a parent who has daughters in the school district but who has pulled his son out. “I tried to say this, but I was drowned out by the chaos — even in a strictly heterosexual context, this content is just so aggressive. It’s just so much, so soon.” – READ MORE