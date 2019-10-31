Nancy Pelosi Hit With Ethics Complaint Signed By 40 Conservative Groups

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi was hit with bad news on Wednesday when an ethics complaint was filed against her claiming that she usurped authority from the executive branch by “weaponiz” the impeachment process. That was only one of the many charges against her in the complaint, which was signed by forty conservative groups.

The Hill reported that the groups were led by Jenny Beth Martin of Tea Party Patriots Action, who wrote the complaint to the Office of Congressional Ethics. In the complaint to board chairman David Skaggs, Martin wrote that a vote scheduled for this week on the House’s impeachment inquiry was “insufficient” to dispel notions of partisanship from the process, which they argued had been undertaken unilaterally by Pelosi.

“Speaker Pelosi’s conduct is an encroachment across the constitutionally-mandated separation of powers,” the complaint stated. “She has no business examining or investigating the president’s legitimate exercise of his authority to determine the foreign and national security policy of the United States.”

“In launching her “official” impeachment inquiry without benefit of a vote of the full House of Representatives and without indicating anything remotely qualifying as “treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors” that is the subject of the inquiry, Speaker Pelosi has weaponized impeachment,” the complaint added. “She and her Democratic colleagues are using the impeachment process as a weapon of partisan political battle, rather than as the means to defend the Constitution our Framers meant it to be.” – READ MORE