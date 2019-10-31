Kamala Harris Laying Off Staff in Latest Campaign Shake-Up

Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign is laying off dozens of staffers and giving top officials pay cuts as it struggles to “effectively compete” with the frontrunners, according to a Wednesday campaign memo.

The memo, first reported by Politico, reveals major changes, including mass layoffs, pay cuts, and a redeployment of field staffers in key primary states around the country to Iowa, where the campaign is going “all-in.”

“In a field of 18 candidates, we face an incredibly competitive resource environment,” the memo from campaign manager Juan Rodriguez says. “To effectively compete with the top campaigns and make the necessary investments in the critical final 100 days to the caucus, we need to reduce expenditures elsewhere and realign resources.”

Rodriguez said he, along with all campaign consultants, will take pay cuts, and the campaign will “trim and renegotiate contracts.” Additionally, staff currently deployed in New Hampshire, Nevada, and Harris’s home state of California will be redeployed to Iowa. – READ MORE