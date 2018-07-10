Texas Poll: Ted Cruz, Greg Abbott Smoking Democrat Opponents

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-tx) And Texas Governor Greg Abbott Are Smoking Their Democrat Opponents, A New Poll Conducted By Gravis Marketing And Provided To Breitbart News Exclusively Ahead Of Its Public Release Shows.

Cruz, up for re-election this year, is 9 percent ahead Democratic challenger Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX). At 51 percent, Cruz towers overs O’Rourke’s 42 percent–with just 7 percent undecided.

In the governor’s race, Abbott fares even better–leading his Democratic challenger Lupe Valdez by 10 percent. Abbott’s 51 percent is much better than Valdez’s 41 percent, with 8 percent undecided.

Both of the Republicans’ job approval ratings are solid in the state, too. A whopping 47 percent either strongly or somewhat approve of Cruz’s job performance, while just 44 percent either strongly or somewhat disapprove with 10 percent uncertain. Even more–52 percent–either strongly or somewhat approve of Abbott’s performance, while just 39 percent either strongly or somewhat disapprove with 9 percent uncertain.- READ MORE

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s net favorability rating now sits at -24, just shy of her historic low -27 favorability rating in October 2010 – the month before voters handed control of Congress to Republicans.

The Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Republican Paul Ryan, who announced earlier this year that he is retiring in January 2019, has the most positive ratings: 40% favorable and 45% unfavorable. His resulting net -5 image score compares with his Senate counterpart, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s -26. Across the aisle, House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi’s net favorability of -24 is similar to McConnell’s, while Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer’s -15 is somewhat better. …

The current net favorable rating for McConnell is the historical worst for him since Gallup’s first reading in 2010, and Pelosi’s is close to her -27 record worst in October 2010.

The situation portends bad things for Democrats in 2018, as the only Democrat America dislikes more than Pelosi is Hillary Clinton, who is viewed positively by a mere 27 percent, according to an April Wall Street Journal poll.

In November 2010 – a month after Pelosi’s historic low – Democrats suffered some of the biggest election losses since the Great Depression. Republicans gained 63 seats in the House to take the majority – the largest swing in a midterm since 1938 – and also picked up six seats in the Senate to expand the GOP majority in the upper chamber. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1