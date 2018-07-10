Poll: Most ‘better off financially’ under Trump than Obama

For the second time in two weeks, a new national survey has found that most Americans — and especially Hispanics — feel that they are better off under President Trump than they were under former President Obama.

The latest survey is from Emerson College which on Monday said that 42 percent feel better off, compared to 26 percent who feel worse off. Some 30 percent said that their financial situation is about the same as it was in 2016.

Substantial number of Americans believe they are better off financially under #DonaldTrump FULL DATA: https://t.co/qZw13IKjGX pic.twitter.com/p9lsbgGhDm — Emerson Polling (@EmersonPolling) July 9, 2018

The mid-year Emerson College ePoll also found that Trump’s job approval rating has increased to 43 percent and it gave credit to the financial confidence people are feeling. – READ MORE

President Trump boasted on Thursday about the growth of U.S. jobs while addressing supporters at a “Make America Great Again” rally in Great Falls, Montana.

“We’ve created 3.4 million jobs since Election Day, which nobody can’t even believe,” Trump said at the rally.

The June jobs report that will be released Friday morning is expected to show that the U.S. economy added 195,000 jobs, according to economists surveyed by Thomson Reuters.

“Our economic policy can be summed up in three very simple, but beautiful words: jobs, jobs, jobs,” Trump said.- READ MORE

