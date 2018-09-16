Texas police officer dies after shot in head during gunbattle with robbery suspects

A Fort Worth, Texas, police officer died Friday, less than 24 hours after he was shot in the head following a confrontation with a group armed robbery suspects.

Officer Garrett Hull, a 17-year veteran of the department, died of his injuries just after 9:40 p.m. CT, the Dallas Moring News reported.

“We’ve lost a true hero,” Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald said at a news conference. “Someone who has dedicated more than one tour of service to this great city and was senselessly killed by three known criminals — two of which are in custody now.”

Hull, 40, and 10 other officers were conducting surveillance Thursday night on three men suspected in at least 15 robberies of mostly Latino bars in the Fort Worth area when the group committed an actual robbery at the Los Vaqueros Bar. – READ MORE

A green card holder in the state of California allegedly went on a mass shooting spree on Wednesday, murdering five people before turning the gun on himself after being confronted by law enforcement.

Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood identified the suspect as a 54-year-old Hispanic male and stated that he used a .50-caliber handgun to murder his victims. ABC News reports:

Investigators believe that [the suspect], a legal, permanent resident of the United States, may have forced his wife to come with him to the trucking shop to confront people there, Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood said in a press conference Thursday, calling the shooting spree “very calculated.”

Youngblood noted that the shooting appeared to be calculated, saying, “The way this went down, it appeared that this was well-planned.”

When a person is considered a “permanent resident” that means they are a foreign national — not a U.S. citizen — and that they have a green card, which allows them to work in the United States.- READ MORE