    True Pundit

    TV

    Hurricane Florence response team member removed for flashing ‘offensive’ OK hand signal on live TV (VIDEO)

    Posted on by
    Share:

    A member of the Hurricane Florence response team was “removed” by the U.S. Coast Guard after he flashed the OK hand signal in the background of a live television news report.

    The unidentified man briefly looked into the camera and then looked away and made the gesture over his shoulder.

    Outrage followed on social media.

    Some said it was inappropriate simply because of the seriousness of the hurricane. Others were offended because they connect the gesture to President Donald Trump and conservatives. Some leftists have claimed the OK sign is a signal of “white power.”READ MORE

    Meteorologists warned the Carolinas that Hurricane Florence might be the “storm of the century,” inundating the southeast coastline with catastrophic wind and “biblical” flooding. But one Weather Channel meteorologist was caught on Friday exaggerating the storm’s power.

    In a viral video that’s now been viewed more than 10 million times, Weather Channel meteorologist Mike Seidel is seen leaning into the wind and rain, appearing to struggle to maintain his balance in the brutal weather.

    Then Seidel’s cameraman pans out — and captures two men casually strolling in the background.- READ MORE

    Hurricane Florence response team member removed for flashing ‘offensive’ OK hand signal on live TV
    Hurricane Florence response team member removed for flashing ‘offensive’ OK hand signal on live TV

    A member of the Hurricane Florence response team was “removed” by the U.S. Coast Guard after he flashed the OK hand signal in the background of a live television news report. The unidentified man briefly looked into the camera and then looked away and made the gesture over his shoulder. Outrage followed on social media.…

    TheBlaze TheBlaze
    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: