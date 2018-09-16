Hurricane Florence response team member removed for flashing ‘offensive’ OK hand signal on live TV (VIDEO)

A member of the Hurricane Florence response team was “removed” by the U.S. Coast Guard after he flashed the OK hand signal in the background of a live television news report.

The unidentified man briefly looked into the camera and then looked away and made the gesture over his shoulder.

Outrage followed on social media.

Well, that was about as subtle as a train wreck, on a boat. pic.twitter.com/nHjTKALgcL — Michael Ⓜ️ (@michaelschweitz) September 14, 2018

Some said it was inappropriate simply because of the seriousness of the hurricane. Others were offended because they connect the gesture to President Donald Trump and conservatives. Some leftists have claimed the OK sign is a signal of “white power.” – READ MORE

Meteorologists warned the Carolinas that Hurricane Florence might be the “storm of the century,” inundating the southeast coastline with catastrophic wind and “biblical” flooding. But one Weather Channel meteorologist was caught on Friday exaggerating the storm’s power.

In a viral video that’s now been viewed more than 10 million times, Weather Channel meteorologist Mike Seidel is seen leaning into the wind and rain, appearing to struggle to maintain his balance in the brutal weather.

So dramatic! Dude from the weather channel bracing for his life, as 2 dudes just stroll past. #HurricaneFlorence pic.twitter.com/8FRyM4NLbL — Tony scar. (@gourdnibler) September 14, 2018

Then Seidel’s cameraman pans out — and captures two men casually strolling in the background.- READ MORE