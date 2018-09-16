Donald Trump, Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle Hit Campaign Trail in Ohio to Keep State Red in 2018

Donald Trump, Jr., And Kimberly Guilfoyle Hit The Campaign Trail In Ohio Together On Thursday, Conducting A Series Of Events For Republicans In The Buckeye State Designed To Hold The House Majority, Add To The Senate Majority, And Keep The Governor’s Mansion In Gop Hands In The Critical 2018 Midterm Election.

A source familiar with their campaigning in Ohio told Breitbart News that Trump, Jr. and Guilfoyle held a lunchtime fundraiser in Powell, Ohio, for the GOP’s U.S. Senate nominee in the state, Rep. Jim Renacci (R-OH), then traveled to Delaware, Ohio, for a meet-and-greet with Rep. Troy Balderson (R-OH).

The Renacci fundraiser pulled in more than $50,000 for the GOP candidate, and the Balderson event drew more than 100 people. Balderson won the special election in Ohio’s 12th district earlier this year, and faces a rematch against his Democrat opponent in November in a critical must-hold House district for Republicans to retain the majority in the U.S. House of Representatives.

From the Balderson event, Trump, Jr., and Guilfoyle traveled to Salem, Ohio, to headline a fundraiser for GOP gubernatorial nominee former U.S. Sen. Mike DeWine (R-OH) where they raised more than $250,000 for the ticket. – READ MORE

During an exclusive interview with Donald Trump Jr. aired on Tuesday’s Good Morning America, ABC News correspondent Tara Palmeri was ready to convict the President’s eldest son of an unspecified crime. She touted him being “under the microscope” in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation and asked Trump Jr.: “Are you scared that you could go to jail?”

“ABC News exclusive. Donald Trump Jr. one-on-one….What he’s saying about fears his father could be impeached and his own role in the Russia investigation,” co-host George Stephanopoulos proclaimed at the top of the show. Introducing the interview minutes later, Stephanopoulos again emphasized that Trump Jr. addressed “his fears about the Russia investigation.”

Later in the exchange, Palmeri observed: “It’s the family ties that have the President’s eldest son under the microscope. Not officially a member of the administration, but under scrutiny for his role in the 2016 Trump Tower meeting with Russians to get dirt on Hillary Clinton.” Turning to Trump Jr., she pressed: “Your father has denied reports that he’s worried that you might be in legal jeopardy because of the Mueller investigation. But are you scared that you could go to jail?”

He replied: I’m not, because I know what I did and I’m not worried about any of that. You know, that doesn’t mean they won’t try to create something. I mean, we’ve seen that happen with everything. But you know, again, I’m not.– READ MORE