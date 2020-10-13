Texas Mayoral Candidate Arrested, Charged With 109 Felonies Related To Voter Fraud

On Wednesday night, a candidate for mayor in the city of Carrollton, Texas, was arrested after he was caught forging at least 84 voter registration applications and having them sent to a post office box which allegedly belonged to a nursing facility. “Denton County Sheriffs have Zul Mirza Mohamed in custody and have charged him with 109 felonies related to voter fraud,” CBS Dallas/Fort Worth reported.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced that his Election Fraud Unit aided the Denton County Sheriff’s Office in the arrest of Mohamed, 39, on 84 counts of mail ballot application fraud and 25 counts of unlawful possession of an official mail ballot, as everythinglubbock.com reported.

Paxton issued a statement which read: I strongly commend the Denton County Sheriff’s Office, the Lewisville Police Department, and Texas Department of Public Safety as well as the Denton Elections and District Attorney’s offices for their outstanding work on this case and their commitment to ensuring a free and fair Presidential election in the face of unprecedented voter fraud. Mail ballots are inherently insecure and vulnerable to fraud, and I am committed to safeguarding the integrity of our elections. My office is prepared to assist any Texas county in combating this form of fraud.

“According to the Denton County Sheriff’s Office, investigators began their probe into Mohamed on Sept. 23 after county elections officials alerted them that several absentee ballots were being mailed to the same post office box, which allegedly belonged to a nursing facility,” The Texas Tribune reported. – READ MORE

