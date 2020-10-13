Space Helmet Muzzle Launched Just-In-Time For ‘New Normal’ Travel

If the constant onslaught of calls for more PPE weren’t enough, there’s now a burgeoning industry of ‘pandemic’ gear hitting the market with a mission to make all the ‘New Normals’ feel safer while traveling.

The new line of ‘Microclimate’ muzzles are being pushed out by Hall Labs, a Utah-based firm. They are retailing online for pre-order at $199 and will begin shipping in just a few weeks time.

Hall Labs markets the Covid-inspired helmet as a mask alternative for “safer and more comfortable travel,” equipped with an internal ventilation system so you will not leave to chance the possibility of directly breathing in any of the fresh air around you. – READ MORE

