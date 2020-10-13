Nursing home residents stage heartbreaking protest outside facility: ‘Rather die from COVID than loneliness’

Residents of a long-term nursing and rehabilitation facility in Colorado organized a protest against the state’s COVID-19 restrictions on Thursday.

According to KCNC-TV, the protest took place at Fairacres Manor in Greeley.

The station reported that many of the facility’s residents — many of them in wheelchairs — stood outside of the facility and held signs that read “Rather die from COVID than loneliness,” “Give us freedom,” “Prisoners in our own home,” and more.

In a statement, Ben Gonzales — assistant administrator at the facility — said that Fairacres’ residents are not happy.

“They want to be able to hug their grandchildren, they want to be able to hold the hands of their loved ones,” he said. – READ MORE

