Texas judge sentences woman to 5 years in prison for illegally voting in 2016 presidential election

A Texas judge sentenced a woman to five years in prison on Wednesday for voting illegally in the 2016 presidential election.

Crystal Mason, 43, who was on supervised release at the time after serving nearly three years in federal prison for a fraud conviction in 2011, was ineligible to vote, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.

Mason told Tarrant County District Judge Ruben Gonzalez that she was given a provisional ballot to use since her name wasn’t on the voter roll at her polling place.

Gonzalez asked Mason why she didn’t thoroughly read the affidavit she signed to get the provisional ballot.

Mason, who waived her right to a trial, said she didn’t read it carefully because the election official was helping her.

She also said that no one including the federal court, her supervision officer, the election workers or the sentencing judge in her fraud case had informed her that she couldn’t vote. – READ MORE

