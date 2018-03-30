SJWs Outraged That Curator Of African Art Is White

If a black man had been elected by a museum as curator for their Medieval European art collection, it would be entirely racist and evil if people said a white person should have the position.

BETTER HEADLINE: "Brooklyn Museum Welcomes Two New Cultural Colonizers for African Art and Photography" Seriously, @brooklynmuseum? There goes the neighborhood for good. https://t.co/Ssdt4FUofI — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) March 27, 2018

However, according to the Left, if a museum elects a white male and white woman as curators for a museum’s African art collection, only black people should be admitted to the position, because somehow that’s not racist.

According to the Huffington Post, the Brooklyn Museum announced on Monday that it had appointed two white curators to head their African art collections: Drew Sawyer for photography, and Kristen Windmuller-Luna. SJWs have been going crazy on Twitter, derogatorily referring to the two individuals as “cultural colonizers.” – READ MORE

