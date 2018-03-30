True Pundit

ATTORNEY: Stormy Daniels Had Dilated Pupils On ’60 Minutes’ Because Of Benadryl

Stormy Daniels’s attorney said Thursday that his client had noticeably dilated pupils during her interview on “60 Minutes” because she had taken Benadryl.

“The only drug that my client took within the 24 hours before the interview was a single Benadryl,” her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, told Inside Edition.

After her interview on Sunday, some on social media speculated that Daniels, 39, was high on . . . something. READ MORE

