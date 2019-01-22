Texas homeowner shoots, kills 3 men and injures 2 during home invasion, officials say

Three men were killed and two others were injured after dozens of shots were fired by a homeowner in Texas during a home invasion early Sunday, officials said.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. in east Houston after five men wearing ski masks broke into the home, police told KPRC.

The male resident inside then grabbed his weapon and opened fire at the men.

“The homeowner appears to have defended himself,” Houston Police Department homicide detective Travis Miller told KTRK-TV.

A shootout then took place between the groups, according to police. – READ MORE