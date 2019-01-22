Martin Luther King’s son slams Mike Pence for comparing Trump to his father

The son of Martin Luther King Jr. criticized Vice President Mike Pence on Monday for comparing President Trump to the late civil rights leader.

On the federal holiday honoring his father, Martin Luther King III told the annual National Action Network breakfast in Washington, “I wonder what my father would be thinking” of the comparison with Mr. Trump.

“Martin Luther King Jr. was a bridge builder, not a wall builder,” he said. “Martin Luther King Jr. would say love, not hate, will make America great.”

In an appearance Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” the vice president compared Dr. King to the president.

"You think of how he changed America," Mr. Pence said of King. "He inspired us to change through the legislative process to become a more perfect union. That's exactly what President Trump is calling on Congress to do: Come to the table in the spirit of good faith. We'll secure our border and we'll reopen the government."