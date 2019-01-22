‘Fox & Friends’ accidentally shows graphic saying Ruth Bader Ginsburg is dead

The hosts of “Fox & Friends” on Monday apologized for showing a graphic saying Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is dead, blaming a control room error.

The graphic, similar to those marking the deaths of other famous figures, briefly showed a photo of Ginsburg and the dates “1933-2019.”

Fox News just slipped in Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s obituary segment opener pic.twitter.com/PfN6ICltYb — Chip Douglas (@AreaMan_) January 21, 2019

“We need to apologize. … A technical error in the control room triggered a graphic of RBG with a date on it,” co-host Steve Doocy said later in the program. “We don’t want to make it seem anything other than that was a mistake. That was an accident.”

“We apologize, big mistake,” co-host Ainsley Earhardt added.

A Fox News spokesperson told The Hill: "This was a technical error that emanated from the graphics team."