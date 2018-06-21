Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Promises Dying Teen To Outlaw Abortion

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has promised a teen he will grant his dying wish: “Outlaw abortion altogether in the state of Texas.”

Teen cancer patient Jeremiah Thomas had one wish before he died and thanks to the “Make a Wish” foundation, he offered that wish to the pro-life governor of Texas. His request: treat abortion “like an act of murder.”

“For my wish, I wanted to talk to you and discuss a bill of abolition [to end abortion],” said Jeremiah as he cited a poll showing 68% of Texans want the barbaric practice abolished.

“Sir, you would be representing the demands of Texans if you would pass this bill,” Jeremiah continued. “We could end abortion here and now.”

“Your wish is on the Republican party platform position,” Governor Abbott said, “and we’re going to be pursuing this…And that is to outlaw abortion altogether in the state of Texas.” – READ MORE

