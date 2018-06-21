‘Perhaps I’d Rather Be Strong’: Trump Says Country Will Be ‘Overrun’ if He’s Weak on Immigration (VIDEO)

President Trump on Wednesday said that the United States will become “overrun” if he and his administration are weak when it comes to immigration.

“If you’re weak — which some people would like you to be — if you’re really, really pathetically weak, the country’s going to be overrun with millions of people,” the president said.

Trump went on to say that “if you’re strong, [then] you don’t have any heart,” alluding to the criticism he’s received about the child separations.

.@POTUS: "If you're weak, which some people would like you to be – if you're really, really pathetically weak, the country's going to be over-run with millions of people. And if you're strong, then you don't have any heart. That's a tough dilemma. Perhaps I'd rather be strong." pic.twitter.com/At7kHS4dGm — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 20, 2018

He added that the situation he’s in is a “tough dilemma.”

“Perhaps I’d rather be strong,” he concluded. – READ MORE