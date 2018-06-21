ICE arrests more than 100 workers in raid on Ohio meat supplier

MASSILLON, Ohio – Federal immigration officials on Tuesday raided a large meat supplier based in Massillon, Ohio, and arrested more than 100 workers suspected of using stolen or fraudulent identification to gain employment.

As many as 100 agents from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, US Customs and Border Protection and the US Border Patrol descended upon four facilities operated by Fresh Mark during the late afternoon raid.

The raid — which was conducted with no prior notice to the business — was the largest workplace enforcement action to take place under the Trump Administration, said Steve Francis, special agent in charge of ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations unit, which oversees Michigan and Ohio.

Officials arrived with criminal and federal search warrants to collect documents on more than 200 employees. The warrants were served at Fresh Mark’s facilities in Salem, Massillon and Canton, Ohio. – READ MORE

