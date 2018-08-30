Jack Nicklaus Backs Tiger Woods on Trump: ‘You Respect the Office’ No Matter Who’s President (VIDEO)

Golf legend Jack Nicklaus backed Tiger Woods’ comments about respecting the President of the United States in an interview Wednesday on “Fox & Friends.”

Woods shot down questions over the weekend about his relationship with President Trump, urging people to respect the office of the president, while declining to comment on political matters

Jack Nicklaus: “No matter who’s president, whether it was Barack Obama or Donald Trump, I think you respect the office.” pic.twitter.com/qKVlBMzzfr — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 29, 2018

Nicklaus said that Woods – whose 14 major tournament victories are second to Nicklaus’ all-time mark of 18 – handled the question well and that he agrees with his answer.

"No matter who's president — whether it was Barack Obama or Donald Trump — I think you respect the office, and I'm much in Tiger's camp on that," he said.

ESPN continued down their politically progressive path on Monday, going fully insane over golf superstar Tiger Woods’ recent comments about President Donald Trump.

“First Take” co-host Max Kellerman, fully triggered by Woods’ comments, ranted about how “angry” he was about the “thoughtless statement.” And Kellerman’s counterpart, Stephen A. Smith, said that Woods is “not black” and doesn’t identify as black, which has upset the African-American community and explains the golf phenom’s Trump comments.

Woods was asked about Trump, whom he has a personal relationship with, by a New York Times reporter on Sunday: "I think a lot of people, especially people of color, immigrants feel threatened by him, by his policies. … What do you say to people who might find it interesting, I guess, that you have a friendly relationship with him?"