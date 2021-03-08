Texas Democratic Rep: ‘We Are Weeks, Maybe Even Days Away From a Crisis on the Southern Border’

Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) has been sounding the alarm for weeks about the growing crisis at the southern border, telling anyone who would listen that the crisis is real and will spiral out of control unless something is done.

Cueller hasn’t exactly hit the panic button, but the reality is that numbers don’t lie. About 10,000 people trying to enter the United States last week were apprehended — 2,500 in the last two days alone. Border Patrol data shows that In October 2020, there were 71,922 apprehensions, while in November, data showed 72,091 apprehensions. In January, data showed a significant rise with 78,323 apprehensions.

“We are weeks, maybe even days, away from a crisis on the southern border. Inaction is simply not an option,” said Congressman Cuellar. “Our country is currently unprepared to handle a surge in migrants in the middle of the pandemic.”

What is the Biden administration doing? The president sent a team to the southern border to assess the situation. Other than that, he has ordered immigration facilities that temporarily house families to process them more quickly.

But getting people out of the government’s hands more quickly isn’t going to address the underlying reality. Biden has raised expectations sky-high among the peoples of Central America that the door to the U.S. is now open and all that’s needed is to show up at a border crossing and you will be allowed in. – READ MORE

